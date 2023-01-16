Tweeps shower encomium on Nigerian doctor over successful surgery on Aproko Doctor

Latest News
By Rachael Omidiji
Nigerian surgery Aproko Doctor,

Following a tweet by Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, announcing his successful surgery,  some Twitter users have been showering encomium on Nigerian doctor, Dr Tayo Ojo who performed the surgery on him.

Despite the massive outflux of Nigerian doctors abroad for greener pastures, a doctor identified as Dr Tayo Ojo has distinguished himself after being revealed by Aproko Doctor for carrying out a successful brain tumour surgery on the latter.

The tweet reads“It was Dr Tayo Ojo, a neurosurgeon here in Nigeria that did the surgery. So many people begged me to leave the country and get the surgery done but something kept me back here because I still had trust in us. We just need more investment in our health sector.”

Dr Ojo, a medical practitioner at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital have been receiving accolades from Netizens who have since been sharing how he saved their lives and their relatives.

Read some reactions below:

 


Frontpage Today

