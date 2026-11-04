TVET: FG equips 38 technical colleges, offers free training, stipends

The Federal Government has equipped 38 federal and state technical colleges across the country to expand access to free technical and vocational education, with beneficiaries receiving tuition, training materials, monthly stipends and starter packs.

The initiative, supported by the World Bank, is aimed at equipping young Nigerians with practical and marketable skills to tackle unemployment, reduce poverty and promote economic self-reliance.

The National Project Coordinator of the Innovation Development for Effective Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project, Mrs Blessing Ehi Ogwu, disclosed this on Wednesday during an inspection of the IDEAS Project Centre at the Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Orozo, Abuja.

Ogwu said the Federal Government had funded and equipped 20 federal and 18 state technical colleges to strengthen practical skills acquisition and improve employment opportunities for young people.

She said the intervention reflected the government’s commitment to repositioning technical and vocational education as a viable pathway to economic empowerment beyond conventional academic qualifications.

“The Federal Government is interested in TVET education. That is why we have about 38 technical colleges that the Federal Government has funded and equipped like this, all to enhance skills,” she said.

According to her, the institutions provide opportunities for both formal and informal skills training, with FSTC Orozo serving as the designated federal technical college for the Federal Capital Territory.

Also speaking, the National Project Monitoring Officer in the Minister’s Office at the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Olatunji Odewunmi, said Nigeria had more than 1,000 TVET centres, including about 140 skills training centres across the FCT.

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He described the IDEAS Project and the Federal Government’s TVET initiative as complementary interventions designed to widen access to practical skills training nationwide.

Odewunmi said participation in the programme was entirely free, with the government covering tuition, training fees, instructional materials and other essential needs, including accommodation for trainees in boarding facilities.

He added that beneficiaries received monthly stipends and would be provided with starter packs upon successful completion of their training to enable them to establish businesses.

“Every one of them will get a starter pack even before the end of the training. By the day they graduate, they can go home with it,” he said.

On measures to ensure commitment, he said biometric attendance monitoring had been introduced, warning that trainees who failed to meet the required attendance threshold risked losing their stipends and eligibility for starter packs.

He added that monitoring officers regularly visited the centres to assess training activities and ensure the proper utilisation of government resources.

The Principal of FSTC Orozo, Dr Stella Uhuegbu, said the college had adopted a training structure that prioritised practical experience in line with the revised TVET curriculum, which prescribes a 70 per cent practical and 30 per cent theoretical training ratio.

She said the college had more than 1,000 regular students, while its six-month short-term skills programme accommodated over 1,000 trainees across six trades.

The trades include information and communication technology, automobile mechanics, auto-electrical repairs, catering, garment making and GSM repairs.

Uhuegbu said the IDEAS Project had strengthened the college’s capacity to deliver practical instruction through the construction and equipping of workshops.

“All the workshops you are seeing here were newly built and well equipped. The essence is to ensure that the skills training aspect of the TVET initiative is achieved because, without the workshops and equipment, we cannot effectively impact skills on the trainees,” she said.

She added that trainees would receive certificates and starter packs upon completion of their programmes.

Some beneficiaries who spoke during the inspection expressed satisfaction with the practical knowledge acquired, saying the training had begun creating opportunities for them to earn income.

One of the trainees, Modupe Osundeyi, who is undergoing catering training, said she had acquired skills in baking and food production, including the preparation of buns, egg rolls and doughnuts.

She disclosed that she had approached a school near her residence and secured an opportunity to supply it with buns and doughnuts.

“The programme has equipped me with practical knowledge and enabled me to earn an income. I went to a school close to my house, explained the skills I had acquired and asked if they could give me a contract. They agreed,” she said.

Another female trainee in automobile technology said she had learnt about different engine types, their components, maintenance procedures and basic repairs.

She, however, appealed to the government to provide more equipment and extend the programme to rural communities to enable more young people to benefit.

The trainee also encouraged more girls to embrace technical trades traditionally dominated by men, saying gender should not limit their career choices.

Another beneficiary at the Zenou TVET Centre, Orozo, Joy Genesis, said she had started earning an income from baking barely four to five months after enrolling in the programme.

Genesis said the hands-on training had equipped her with skills in cake production and decoration, pastries, bread-making and confectionery, enabling her to handle commercial orders.

She disclosed that she had already received orders for wedding and birthday cakes since commencing the training.

“Our work here is hands-on. We did the practicals by ourselves. We did it by ourselves, and we go home and practise,” she said.

She said the programme had also exposed her to the production of meat pies, bread rolls, fruit bread, honey bread, coconut bread, buns, egg rolls, Scotch eggs and shawarma, among other products.

Genesis said the opportunity to practise independently had improved her confidence and enabled her to turn the skills acquired into a source of income.