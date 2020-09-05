TV reality star, Anto says life’s hard as a celebrity

Ex-Big Brother Naija, Double Wahala housemate, Antonette Munirat Lecky, popularly known as Anto, does not seem to find life easy as a celebrity, as she shared an emotional and worrying message on her Instagram page.

Anto in her post expressed her worries about the pressures and expectation from the public and lamented that celebrities are humans too. She however admitted that, even though she hates to show her weakness, life is hard. In her words: “I hate to show any kind of weakness but too many things have been happening as of late, where I have to be honest with myself and accept that life is hard and s…t happens and I don’t have all the answers like I think I do.

“Especially as a public figure, yeyebrity, influenza, what have you, we are expected to have it all together. Not sure why, because we are humans like the next person. There is a pressure to keep up. We are in a place where our value is based on numbers and not our God-given talent.”

The 28 year-old Anto was born in Carrboro. A town in North Carolina, United States of America. Later, her family moved to Florida, Pembroke Pines, and was there before finally settling in Lagos, Nigeria.

