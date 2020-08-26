TV couple, Mr & Mrs Kogberegbe bag diaspora ambassadorial deal 

One of Nigeria’s favourite TV and controversial couples, Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe, played by Olanrewaju Olakanlu and Dunni Badru has been unveiled as the diaspora brand ambassadors for real estate outfit, KAB Construction Limited.

Speaking on the new deal, the satirical couple, Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe expressed delight and gratitude that it came at a time when world economies are groaning from the effects of the pandemic COVID-19.

According to the duo, with the new deal, they will be representing KAB Construction in the Diaspora, promoting the image of the company, introducing prospective buyers and also have sales right on behalf of KAB.

Explaining further, Olanrewaju said that the initial deal will last for 12 months during which they will produce advertorial contents, syndicate it and promote the sales of KAB Construction through their popular content and their new online series targeted at Nigerians in Diaspora.

“We are just waiting for international airlines to resume operations. We are not far from home because of our fans. We come home almost every quarter because we have a lot of business with other brands and we are still available for more. We are ready to sell their products to people in Diaspora because we live here and our fans love, support and believe in us,” he noted.

Also speaking, Dunni Badru revealed that they received many offers from other real estate companies but settled for KAB Construction because the company passed their background check.

She further announced that they just released their first movie, ‘Borders’ on pay-per-view and they are on location for the next one.

“We are also in pre-production for our online series written by Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe. We’ve had a lot planned for 2020 but the pandemic has rerouted us. Yet, we thank God and we still have a lot to be achieved in the year. Finally, we appreciate the CEO of KAB Construction for believing in us and we believe the coming together of Creative Village Productions and KAB Construction will be progressive,” she added.

Welcoming the Diaspora brand ambassadors, the CEO of KAB Construction, Hon, Kehinde Alex Bankole said, “we are excited without limits that they are coming on board as our diaspora ambassador to defeat the several incidences of property fraud usually suffered by Nigerians around the world. They have chosen to be the eyes of KAB Constructions knowing the integrity the company upholds and to make ease for all Nigerians home and abroad who are willing to invest in properties.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE