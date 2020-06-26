‘Tush my apartment’ reality TV show registration begins

The registration and housemates selection process for the newest and the self acclaimed ‘most socially responsible reality show’ in Nigeria has begun.

This pronouncement was made known earlier this week, by the chairman of ‘Tush My Home’ Global Limited, Dr. Fred Ayodeji Mafikuyomi at their corporate headquarters in Victoria Island Lagos.

Dr. Mafikuyomi said interested Nigerians from the age of 18 who wish their lives changed and want to be part of the selected housemates for the show coming up on TVC Entertainment and other TV stations in Nigeria should register immediately via SMS.

According to him, they could also register on the show’s website. Dr. Mafikuyomi highlighted the reasons for the show which he described as the first in Africa to include a need for a signature programme that addresses a key national priority and has capacity to impact and resonate positively across all socio economic classes especially housing, which is an integral part of millennium development goals and particularly significant pillars of families.

He further explained the processes of the show saying, “in order to boost the living conditions, restore the pride of average Nigerians and to put a smile on their faces, “Tush My Apartment” reality show is introduced to enhance the lifestyle of Nigerians by using a team of professionally trained and highly resourceful experts to execute a free and complete makeover of an existing apartment owned by three lucky Nigerians and contestants in the show or rent an apartment for the winners, if necessary.

“The show targets all Nigerians, three contestants who make it to the final will get their apartment renovated or rent a new apartment to the tune of N1.5 million naira, N1 million Naira and N500,000 respectively, and also the show will be organised every quarter.

“The show will provide an opportunity for many Nigerians to have a comfortable accommodation. Also, once in a year, a contestant will be privileged to win a house”.

He encouraged Nigerians and brands to support the show which, according to him respects Nigerians our religion, culture, morale, social, norms and ethics. He added that the show does not only respect the culture, but will continue to change lives of old and.young Nigerians throughout the year.

He finally called on corporate organisations and popular brands to support the show in order to keep changing the society for the best.

