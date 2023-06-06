The West Africa Youth Council (WAYC) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to use the proceeds from fuel subsidy to turn around the health and the power sector, saying this will help to stem medical tourism and enable the growth of small-scale businesses.

The President of the International organisation, Oluwaseun William, who stated this in Akure, said removing the fuel subsidy would free up resources for other sectors of the economy.

He noted that the Nigerian government had spent a significant portion of its budget on fuel subsidies, which could be better spent on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Williams represented by Comrade Odunayo Collins, said the removal of the subsidy was a good development for Nigeria and Nigerians going by the corruption embedded in the oil sector.

“If there were adequate power supply, the economy will be turned around. We urge President Bola Tinubu to invest in the fuel subsidy proceeds on improving the power sector and boost health care delivery.”

Speaking on the award conferred on the Managing Director of MacroUmbrella International Limited, Gbenga Abolarin, said the contribution of the awardee cannot be overlooked in the health sector.

He said Abolarin was named the Ambassador of the Council because of his contribution to the advancement of the health sector and quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria and West Africa.

Oluwaseun disclosed that Abolarin has carried out his duties with greater efficiency, proficiency and dedication and said, “Abolarin has recorded continuous excellence in quality health care delivery.

“He is also a source of great inspiration to millions of West African Youth. Many Nigeria youths would be inspired”

Abolarin appreciated the body for the honour and pledged to provide support to youths in the West Africa region and said described it as a challenge to spur him to play a more critical role in society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…