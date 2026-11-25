A Turkish Air Force helicopter has crashed during a training flight in western Turkey, killing all five crew members on board, the country’s Defence Ministry has said.

The AS-532 Cougar helicopter went down on Tuesday evening, November 24, after taking off from Eskisehir, a city that hosts the Turkish Air Force’s 1st Main Jet Base Command.

The ministry confirmed the deaths of the five crew members but did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident marks the second helicopter crash involving the Turkish Armed Forces in less than two weeks, raising fresh concerns over the safety of military aviation operations.

The earlier crash involved an S-70 helicopter in Malatya, eastern Turkey. The incident was reported in the days before Tuesday’s accident.

The Defence Ministry has not disclosed what may have caused the latest crash or whether an investigation has been launched.

The AS-532 Cougar is a military transport helicopter used by armed forces for various operational duties, including personnel transport and support missions.

The crash occurred during a training exercise, rather than a reported combat operation. However, further information about the nature of the exercise and the crew members has not been released.

The Turkish authorities are yet to announce additional details about the victims or the possible cause of the accident.

(The Washington Post)