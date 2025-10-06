World News

Turkey detains 567 in nationwide cybercrime raids

Sharon Ola
Flag of Turkey

Turkish security forces have arrested 567 people in nationwide operations targeting online child exploitation, illegal betting, and fraud over the past 10 days, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Monday.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya said 209 suspects had been formally arrested, while courts imposed judicial control measures on 112 others. Legal proceedings are ongoing for the remaining suspects.

He said those detained were accused of crimes including possessing or distributing child abuse material, running illegal betting and gambling networks, facilitating unlawful money transfers, and illegally accessing mobile banking accounts.

Yerlikaya added that some suspects also carried out online scams involving fake loan offers, bogus investment advice, fraudulent product sales, visa applications, and car rental schemes used to defraud citizens.

(NAN)

ALSO READ: UK: Why HMRC can take money directly from people’s bank accounts

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Goodluck Jonathan, democracy hero awards Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who has been urged not to contest, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Jonathan Nigerians’ suffering Court asked to restrain Jonathan from contesting 2027 election
Next Article Bola Tinubu Why we created N200bn MSME, manufacturing intervention fund — Tinubu

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×