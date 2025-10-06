Turkey detains 567 in nationwide cybercrime raids

Turkish security forces have arrested 567 people in nationwide operations targeting online child exploitation, illegal betting, and fraud over the past 10 days, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Monday.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya said 209 suspects had been formally arrested, while courts imposed judicial control measures on 112 others. Legal proceedings are ongoing for the remaining suspects.

He said those detained were accused of crimes including possessing or distributing child abuse material, running illegal betting and gambling networks, facilitating unlawful money transfers, and illegally accessing mobile banking accounts.

Yerlikaya added that some suspects also carried out online scams involving fake loan offers, bogus investment advice, fraudulent product sales, visa applications, and car rental schemes used to defraud citizens.

(NAN)