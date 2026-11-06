Tanzania opposition leader sentenced to four years after treason acquittal

Tanzania’s main opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, has been cleared of treason but convicted of incitement and sentenced to four years in prison, in a case his supporters and human rights organisations have described as politically motivated.

The ruling was delivered on Friday by the High Court in Dar es Salaam, where police maintained a heavy presence as Lissu was brought to the hearing in a guarded convoy.

Lissu, chairman of the opposition party CHADEMA, was arrested in April 2025 over a speech in which prosecutors alleged he urged supporters to “block the election” and “mobilise rebellion”.

He pleaded not guilty, arguing that his remarks did not violate any law and that the charges were intended to silence political opposition.

Following the verdict, Lissu briefly raised his fist and shouted “Do not fear!” in Swahili as guards escorted him into court. Videos shared by CHADEMA also showed him waving to supporters inside the packed courtroom and declaring, “We will arrive”.

His party spokesperson, Brenda Rupia, said Lissu planned to appeal the sentence. The party’s chief legal counsel, Rugemeleza Nshala, also said he would apply for bail while the appeal process continued.

Amnesty International condemned the conviction, describing it as a travesty of justice and calling for Lissu’s release.

“Tundu Lissu should never have been arrested, let alone prosecuted and convicted,” said Tigere Chagutah, the organisation’s regional director for East and Southern Africa.

Lissu’s arrest, alongside CHADEMA’s disqualification from the 2025 election and allegations of abductions targeting government critics, contributed to widespread unrest during the vote.

Hundreds of people were killed as police opened fire on protesters in several cities, according to reports. A commission appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in April that at least 518 people died during the violence, which it blamed on protesters.

The government has rejected allegations by human rights groups that security forces used excessive force, maintaining that protesters were responsible for the violence.

Hassan was declared the winner of the October 2025 election with nearly 98 per cent of the vote.

The case has also attracted international attention. US Ambassador to Tanzania William Trachman said on Thursday that Washington was closely monitoring the trial and its wider implications for the rule of law.

The US government announced in December 2025 that it was reviewing its relationship with Tanzania over violence against civilians and other concerns.

(Reuters)