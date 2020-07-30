Tunde Bakare chairs Royal Commonwealth Society Inaugural Advisory Council

By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Royal Commonwealth Society, the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations body, has appointed the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, as the inaugural Chairman, Advisory Council of its Africa office.

The Society, headed by the Queen of England, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11, made this known in a statement signed by John Apea, its regional coordinator for Africa.

Other leaders of the society are Lord Howell of Guildford as president, HH. the Aga Khan H.E Baroness Scotland (vice president), the Duchess of Cornwall (patron), among others.

According to the body, the appointment was offered to Pastor Bakare in recognition of his giant and brave strides, which he has consistently pursued the betterment of the common man and the Nigerian society over time.

“Over the past few decades, we have been witnesses to your (Bakare) good deeds, which have consumed much of the ink flowing through writings in Africa and beyond; your unwavering crusade against corruption, your sincere love for Africa and your work as a respected pastor, statesman and philanthropist are unquestionable.”

“To this end, we would be very delighted to have a man of your wisdom, experience, calibre and integrity to usher us into an interesting but dynamic era of race and international relations, development and cooperation,” Apea said.

He expressed the view that with Bakare partnering, the Africa office would be able to better the lives of all Africans by delivering on the Commonwealth thematic areas of prosperity, sustainability, fairness and security.

“We are certain that together, the Africa office will be able to better the lives of all Africans by delivering on the Commonwealth thematic areas of prosperity, sustainability, fairness and security,” he said.

Bakare, in his acceptance letter, dated July 22, 2020, said he was humbled and proud to collaborate with the Royal Commonwealth Society, renowned for its immense contributions towards fostering international cooperation and human development in an evolving global order.

He noted in particular that the Society had played a significant role in promoting racial integration, pan-African expressions, youth development and much more.

The cleric, therefore, expressed the view that the Commonwealth offered the continent a platform for collaborative progress as Africa seeks better strategic positioning in the dynamic 21 Century with its complex and multi-sectoral challenges.

“For Africa in particular, society has played a significant role in promoting racial integration, pan-African expressions, youth development and much more. As Africa seeks better strategic positioning in the dynamic 21 Century with its complex and multi-sectorial challenges, I believe that the Commonwealth offers the continent a platform for collaborative progress,” Bakare said.

The Royal Commonwealth Society, founded in 1868, is the oldest Commonwealth organisation established by Royal Charter in 1869. It has recorded many firsts in its 152-year history, including being the first international learned body to admit women and Asian and African members from Japan and Gold Coast respectively.

The 53-member Commonwealth of Nations itself is an international organisation spanning every geographical territory to foster global co-operation and trade links between people all over the world through the last 60 years.

 

