Tuition-free varsity system not compatible with current realities ― FUTA don

A Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Ayotunde Adeagbo, has advised lecturers and professors in the Nigerian university system to be part of efforts to improve funding of universities by guiding the government and governing councils to charge fees as appropriate on a school-by-school or faculty-by faculty basis.

If appropriate fees are charged, he says, students will most likely focus more on their studies than they currently are, and facilities in the system will better serve the students.

Professor Adeagbo gave the advice while delivering his valedictory lecture entitled ‘Life Journeys through National and Diasporic Biomedical Science Education: Gaps and Bridges’ on November 29, 2022, in Akure.

He said, “It has become clear that the utopian idea of a tuition-free university system is incompatible with the present-day realities. We need to start leading the government to concrete solutions on national issues rather than getting into time-wasting efforts.”

Adeagbo advised stakeholders in the system to convene a meeting to address payment of fees, saying the government cannot continue with the illusion of a free tuition university system.

According to him, the best way to help the masses is to restore the universities back to their past glories for which parents pay specified amounts of money, and for quality degree programmes that employers need.

The don also stressed the need for collaborative efforts among researchers as this will lead to research breakthroughs that can translate to national development.

He said the goal of academia worldwide is productivity, and that academic productivity worldwide is often measured in three areas of endeavour: research, teaching and service.

According to him, when research activities target solutions to specific problems, society can readily key into understanding the value of research.

He highlighted the critical requirements for research productivity to include motivation, intrinsic and extrinsic abilities of observation and asking questions, commitment to life-long learning, work ethics, cross-disciplinary knowledge via collaboration and team building skills, independent project management skills and multitasking skills.

The don noted that a fulfilling academic life must be productive along any one or combinations of these five scholarship domains: discovery; teaching and learning; integration; application/engagement and community service.

He implored Nigerians to take extra care of their health to avoid life-threatening diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. These ailments he noted are a warning sign that the body has been neglected and not demonic attacks as most people are predisposed to believe.

In her capacity as chairman of the occasion, the vice chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, said Professor Ayotunde Adeagbo joined the services of FUTA in 2015 and contributed significantly to the development of the institution.

She added that Professor Adeagbo has made significant contributions to the body of knowledge in the field of Physiology and Pharmacology.





She described Adeagbo as a cerebral scholar who provided academic leadership to the university community during his long sojourn in academia.

