Tuggar’s statement on Venezuelan deportees shows diplomatic incompetence — ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, over his public remarks on the deportation of Venezuelan prisoners, describing the comment as a display of diplomatic incompetence.

Tuggar, during an interview on Channels Television on July 10, had stated that Nigeria would not accept Venezuelan deportees from the United States, some of whom are reportedly prisoners.

“It would be difficult for countries like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners into Nigeria,” Tuggar said in response to reports that the U.S. was pressuring some African countries to accept deported Venezuelans.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, ADC interim national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Tuggar’s comment on Venezuelan deportees was “reckless” and should not have been made on national television, especially in the absence of a Nigerian ambassador in Washington.

“While the ADC is inclined to support the government’s position on the matter, we are appalled that the foreign affairs minister could so recklessly express Nigeria’s position on a prime-time TV show,” Abdullahi said.

“Such sensitive diplomatic communications with an important and powerful partner like the United States could have been handled with greater discretion.”

Abdullahi argued that Nigeria’s poor diplomatic handling of the matter was a reflection of the broader failure of the current administration to manage international relations.

He linked the controversy to the federal government’s delay in appointing ambassadors, nearly two years after President Bola Tinubu recalled Nigeria’s 109 envoys in 2023.

“The public reaction to the United States’ reported request is a major indication of the administration’s diplomatic incompetence which could have been avoided if we had an ambassador in Washington,” he said.

The ADC said the government’s slow pace in rebuilding diplomatic representation has weakened Nigeria’s global standing and harmed its ability to engage effectively with international partners.

“But then, this is a government that has favoured showiness over thoughtful policies,” Abdullahi added.

