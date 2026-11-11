Tuggar to chair pan-African event tackling xenophobia

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, is expected to chair the 2026 Grand End-of-Year Event of The Bridge Club, scheduled to hold on Thursday, 12 November, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The gathering will focus on the theme “Xenophobia Contradicts Pan-Africanism,” with renowned Kenyan scholar and legal expert, Prof P.L.O. Lumumba, delivering the keynote address.

A statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Assistant to Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, stated that the event will examine the growing challenge of xenophobia across Africa, migration-related tensions, the protection of human dignity and the need to strengthen continental solidarity and cooperation.

Tuggar’s participation is expected to bring a diplomatic and foreign-policy perspective to the conversation, particularly in view of his tenure as Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister and his advocacy of the 4Ds foreign policy framework: Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.

ALSO READ: Saudi court sentences Kenyan woman to 100 lashes over sex outside marriage

His engagement will also provide an opportunity to reflect on the responsibility of African governments to protect their citizens abroad, promote mutually beneficial relations and advance economic integration across the continent.

The programme will also feature the induction of new members, presentation of recognition awards, inauguration of a new executive committee, and the formal handover of the club’s presidency.

The Bridge Club is a fellowship of professionals and business leaders committed to intellectual engagement, friendship and constructive dialogue on issues of national, continental and global importance.