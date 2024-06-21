The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has embarked on an official working visit to the People’s Republic of China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Mr. Wang Yi, where he co-chaired the Intergovernmental meeting.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir, disclosed that the event, which was jointly organized by the Nigerian Embassy and Yingke Law Firm, was designed to ease increased bilateral trade and investment and foster business matchmaking to deepen economic ties between Nigeria and China.

“Amb. Tuggar, while delivering a keynote address at the China-Nigeria Business Exchange event, emphasized the importance of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and China, highlighting mutual respect and shared developmental goals.”

“He pointed out the critical role of such business exchanges in driving economic growth and diversification, stating, “This event is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Nigeria-China relations.

“By fostering direct business engagements, we are paving the way for increased bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and innovative collaborations that will benefit both nations.”

“Over 200 Chinese companies took part in the event, showing a strong interest in fostering economic collaboration between the two nations.”

“Key Nigerian dignitaries and business leaders were in attendance, including Aisha Rimi, Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Khalil Suleiman Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI); Oluwaseun Fakuade, Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Digital Economy, representing the Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji.”

“Other participants included key private sector leaders, such as Dr. Adegboyega Oluwarotimi Austen-Peters, Chairman of Dorman Long Engineering Ltd; Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder/Artistic Director of the Terra Academy for The Arts (TAFTA); Bruce Ayonote, CEO of Suburban Fiber Company; Tunde Hassan-Odukale, Group CEO of Leadway Holdings; Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited; and Jawad Saleh Mustapha, Renecon Energy Ltd.”

“As part of his working visit, Amb. Tuggar will take part in several high-level meetings and events, including the inaugural Plenary Session of the Nigeria-China Intergovernmental Committee in Beijing and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian. These engagements are expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between Nigeria and China.

“He is also expected to meet with ECOWAS Ambassadors and launch the 4D Cultural Diplomacy Programme of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Embassy of Nigeria.

“Similarly, the visit is aimed at deepening economic and trade collaboration, enhancing high-level exchanges, and strengthening mutual support at multilateral

Some of the outcomes from the visit include advancing Nigeria’s development drive, boosting infrastructure development, improving healthcare and educational systems, stimulating job creation and economic opportunities, Implementing Bilateral Agreements, increasing trade volume and diversification, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening industrial capabilities and competitiveness.