TUC appoints Nuhu Toro as Secretary General 

Following the death of its Secretary General in the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attack by bandits, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has appointed Comrade Nuhu A. Toro as its new scribe and Chief Executive.

The appointment, which takes effect from Thursday, August 27, 2022, was made after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the congress in Abuja.

In a press statement signed by its newly elected National President, Comrade Festus Osifo, TUC explained that the appointment was prior to the recommendation of its National Administrative Council (NAC), Central Working Committee (CWC) and ratified by NEC.

The statement read, “Comrade Toro, who until his appointment was the Deputy Secretary General of TUC, will fill the vacuum created by the demise of Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi who died at the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attack in March, 2022.

“Comrade Toro has over two decades of trade union movement experience and has served in different departments and capacity at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) especially Organising and Industrial Relations before joining the TUC three years ago.

“He is positive driven, strong, active and self-motivated with a high sense of creativity.”

He is an alumnus of the Global Labour University, where he obtained a Master’s degree from the State University of Campinas, Brazil, in Labour Economics. He is currently pursuing his PhD. in Sociology (Development) at the University of Abuja.

“Comrade Toro is an organiser by training and has attended several training in the area of Organising Trade Unions Rights and Collective Bargaining around the world. He is currently a member of the Global Organising Academy.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE