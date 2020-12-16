Tsunami hits Edo APC as ex-chairman, 18 LGA chairmen, others defect to PDP

Latest News
By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin
Tsunami hits Edo APC, PDP APC, Ondo APC PDP, Edo 2020, APC planning to scuttle Edo poll, Tinubu PDP, daydreamer, Ondo 2020, Call on Buhari, Edo Ondo election PDP Kwara APC, Edo, Edo PDP slams APC, Edo fracas,, PDP wants INEC to de-register APC

Citing the loss of confidence in the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and alleged disobedience to the party constitution, the erstwhile Edo State Chairman, Mr Anselm Ojezua on  led other members of the party to resign en masse.

Ojezua and the leaders of the party expressed their intention to join the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The resolution was reached at an enlarged meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) of APC Committee members and the Chairmen of all the Local Government Area chapters of the Party and the State Leaders of the Party in Edo State held on Wednesday in Benin City.

The resolution which was signed by 22 members of the Executives of the party led by Ojezua and Chairmen of the party across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, said over 150, 000 supporters of their supporters have concluded plans to defect to the PDP.

The resolution read in part: “Having reviewed the said activities, particularly the romance between the National Caretaker Committee and leaders of a parallel-group called the Edo People’s Movement (EPM) who have been parading themselves as members of the All Progressives Congress in the State inspite of their suspension from the party.

“It is hereby further resolved that our members should join other leaders and members who have earlier relocated to the People’s Democratic Party (POP) with His Excellency, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shahibu.

“Consequently, we encourage our teeming members and leaders at all levels of the party numbering over one Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) to also renounce their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Tsunami hits Edo APC  Tsunami hits Edo APC

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Tsunami hits Edo APC  Tsunami hits Edo APC

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Senate upholds Auditor-General’s report on alleged misappropriation of N559m by…

Latest News

UPDATED: Buhari orders reopening of Seme, three other land borders

Latest News

Kwara properties sold at giveaway prices, in secret, says commission of inquiry

Latest News

SIM registration: Reps ask FG to extend deadline for NIN update to 28th February 2021

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More