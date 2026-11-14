Trying to conceive? Doctor cautions women against self-medication with hormonal drugs

A consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Emmanuel Idowu Olowokere, has raised concerns over the unsupervised use of hormonal drugs by women seeking to improve their chances of conception.

Dr Olowokere warned that such medications could have damaging effects on their reproductive health when taken without proper medical guidance.

Olowokere, Chief Medical Director of God’s Knot Hospital and Fertility Centre, Ibadan, said some women seeking to become pregnant resort to taking drugs recommended by chemists and other drug sellers to boost egg production, without first consulting qualified medical practitioners.

He cautioned that while such medications might appear to produce the desired results in the short term, their long-term effects could be harmful.

The fertility specialist, who described the practice as one that should be strongly discouraged, urged women to stop taking hormonal medications without the guidance of a gynaecologist.

“Taking these hormonal drugs should be discouraged 100 per cent. Many of the hormones they take can eventually alter their system. They may work in the short term, but in the long term, they can have damaging effects,” he said.

Olowokere explained that the desire to achieve pregnancy quickly could make some women vulnerable to taking medications without understanding their possible consequences.

Drawing a comparison with the treatment of men experiencing poor sperm production, he said certain medications might initially improve sperm parameters but could have adverse effects over time.

According to him, the long-term consequences could leave sperm parameters worse than they were before the medication was taken.

He said the same concern applied to women who take hormonal drugs in an attempt to improve egg production and fertility.

“It is the same thing for a woman. You see many ladies who are trying to get pregnant coming in with ovarian cysts and all sorts of other gynaecological conditions that can make their matters worse,” he said.

The doctor warned that rather than resolving fertility challenges, inappropriate use of hormonal medications could complicate a woman’s reproductive health.

He therefore advised women experiencing difficulties with conception to seek professional medical assessment before taking any fertility-related medication.

“Whatever you are going to use, seek the guidance of your gynaecologist,” he advised.

The consultant also expressed concern about the ease with which medicines capable of affecting the body’s hormonal system could be obtained from drug outlets without prescriptions.

He observed that in some other countries, access to certain categories of medication is more strictly controlled, with patients required to obtain prescriptions before purchasing them.

He argued that Nigeria should strengthen its regulation of medicines, particularly those capable of producing significant changes in the body’s hormonal system.

According to him, drugs with substantial effects on the body should not be sold over the counter like ordinary medications.

He acknowledged that relatively simple drugs, such as paracetamol, could be made more readily available but maintained that medications capable of altering hormonal function should be subject to stricter controls.

“In other countries, you cannot access certain drugs without a prescription. I think our country should come to that point, where, apart from paracetamol and other simple drugs, medications that have significant effects, especially those that alter your hormonal system, must not be given over the counter,” he said.

Olowokere maintained that tighter control of such medications would help discourage indiscriminate use and encourage patients to seek appropriate medical advice before starting treatment.

The specialist’s warning highlights the challenges faced by women who are under pressure to become pregnant and may be tempted to experiment with different medications in the hope of achieving quick results.

Some women, in their desire to conceive, may rely on recommendations from chemists or other sources without first establishing the cause of their fertility difficulties.

Olowokere stressed that fertility treatment should be based on proper medical assessment rather than the assumption that taking drugs to boost egg production would automatically improve a woman’s chances of pregnancy.

He advised women to consult qualified gynaecologists before using medications that affect their reproductive systems.

He also urged women not to take fertility-related drugs simply because they have been recommended by someone who may not have the expertise to assess their individual medical circumstances.

The doctor maintained that professional guidance is essential in determining the appropriate treatment for women experiencing fertility challenges.