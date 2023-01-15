Trust my husband with Nigeria, he means well, Atiku’s wife begs

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to entrust Nigeria into the hands of her husband as the next President of the country.

She further urged Nigerian electorate not to doubt the capacity of her husband to repositioning the country positively if elected as President having tried as the Vice President to the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo for 8 years.

Abubakar was addressing women in Bauchi on Saturday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium during the distribution of empowerment items to over 3000 women in Bauchi, provided by the First Lady of the State, Hajiya Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

The Wife of the PDP presidential candidate assured the women that Nigerians will benefit in no small measure if her husband is given the mandate to run the affairs of the country as the next President.

While appealing to the people of Bauchi state to vote for her husband as President and also return Governor Bala Mohammed as Governor for a second term, She advised the women against been deceived by some selfish Politicians who do not mean for the country.





According to her, “I urge you to tighten up your belts, tighten up your belts women of Bauchi, I beg you not to doubt my husband, he will do so many things for you, including your children.”

Titi Atiku recalled that when her husband served as vice president for 8 years, women were not left behind in her programmes as wife of the vice President, adding that women should expect more if her husband becomes the President in 2023.

Titi Atiku lamented the high cost of living in the country which she said has led to hunger in the land, pointing out that many households in Nigeria are not affording two square meal per day.

“There is hunger, no job for the youth, our youth are roaming the streets, some are involved in yahoo yahoo, we pray that God will itervene”, she said.

According to her, if the people of Bauchi state vote for Governor Bala Mohammed for the second term and her husband as President, Bauchi state and Nigeria would witness massive development.

She said that, “Go and collect your PVCs in order to be able to vote for the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Bala Mohammed. Your votes will make positive impact in the election. Ensure that you protected your votes very well to ensure that it counted.”