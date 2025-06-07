Trump’s travel ban: Chad retaliates, suspends visa issuance to US Citizens

Chad has suspended issuing visas to United States citizens.

The move comes in retaliation to US President, Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting several African nations.

Chad President, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno addressed the decision on his official Facebook page.

“Chad has neither planes to offer, nor billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and its pride,” he wrote.

His comment was widely interpreted as a critique of Trump’s favorable relations with wealthier nations.

Trump’s decree, signed Wednesday, restricts entry from twelve countries. Seven are African: Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.

The African Union (AU) expressed concern.

In a statement, the AU warned the ban could damage long-standing ties with the US.

“People-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and broader diplomatic relations” are at risk, it said.

The AU urged Washington to adopt a “consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned.”

Trump said the decision followed an attack at a Jewish protest in Colorado by an Egyptian man.

Notably, Egypt is not on the banned list.

The updated ban also includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti, Iran, and Yemen.

Chad Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul told AFP the government was blindsided.

“We were surprised by this announcement and even more by the terrorism-related reason (which) completely disregards Chad’s commitment and results in this area,” he said.

In Brazzaville, Congo’s government also reacted.

Government spokesman, Thierry Moungalla said: “We think it’s a misunderstanding. Congo is not a terrorist country, does not harbour any terrorists, is not known to have a terrorist inclination.”

In Mogadishu, Somalia’s government had yet to respond officially, but public frustration was evident.

One resident, Salad Abdullahi Mohamed, told AFP: “I totally disagree with the president of the United States’ decision. Somali immigrants reached there after a long hazardous trip to get a better life.”

Another resident, Ali Abdullahi Ali, added: “Somali migrants were simply looking to make a better living and help their parents.”

As regards Trump’s travel ban, he urged the US to reconsider : “I would call on the president to make this decision null and void and also give necessary documents to stay and continue living and working there.”