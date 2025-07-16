Trump’s govt launches probe into Brazil’s ‘unfair’ trade practices

The Trump administration has launched a probe into Brazil’s “unfair” trading practices, according to a statement from a US trade representative.

It said the probe will include the Brazilian government’s policies “related to digital trade and electronic payment services; unfair, preferential tariffs; anti-corruption interference”.

The probe seeks to determine whether they are “unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump urged Brazilian authorities to end their prosecution of the country’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, accusing them of carrying out a “witch hunt”.

US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, said the probe was being launched at Trump’s direction “into Brazil’s attacks on American social media companies as well as other unfair trading practices that harm American companies, workers, farmers, and technology innovators.

“I have determined that Brazil’s tariff and non-tariff barriers merit a thorough investigation, and potentially, responsive action,” he said.

Greer accused Brazil of disadvantaging American exports by offering lower tariffs to other trade partners.

Investigators will look into alleged attempts by Brazil to penalise US companies involved in digital trade and services for not censoring political speech.

The office also alleged a lack of adequate enforcement of intellectual property rights, harming US workers “whose livelihoods are tied to America’s innovation- and creativity-driven sectors.”

Trump first threatened the investigation in a letter to Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, last week.

In the same letter, the US president announced a 50% tariff on Brazil starting on 1 August. Lula said in response that Brazil would match any increase in tariffs.

(BBC)

