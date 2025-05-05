Trump’s AI-generated picture as Pope embarrassing, Catholic community reacts

An AI-generated image of President Donald Trump dressed as the pope has sparked criticism from some Catholics. The image, posted on Trump’s social media accounts and the official White House account on Friday, shows the president in papal attire, sitting on a throne.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, was asked about the image after a Sunday service in Rome. He called it “brutta figura,” an Italian phrase meaning “embarrassing.” “I hope he didn’t have anything to do with it,” Dolan said. “It wasn’t good. As Italians say, it was brutta figura.”

The New York State Catholic Conference also expressed outrage, stating, “there is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President.”

Father James Martin, a papal contributor for ABC, added on “This Week” Sunday, “People were surprised by it and thought it was incredibly poor taste. But over here in Rome, more people are concerned about the next pope than the current president.”

The New York State Catholic Conference voiced their disapproval in a post on X, saying, “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, dismissed the backlash, claiming the image was not offensive. When conservative commentator Bill Kristol questioned Vance on X, writing, “Hey, @JDVance, you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?” the vice president responded, “As a general rule, I’m fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president’s actions, saying Trump “flew to Italy to pay his respects for Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he has been a staunch champion for Catholics and religious liberty,” according to The Associated Press.

The process to elect the next pope will begin on Wednesday, May 7, according to the Vatican.