Trump warns Musk against funding political rivals amid feud

US President Donald Trump has warned Elon Musk of “serious consequences” if he funds Democratic candidates opposing Republicans who backed Trump’s signature tax bill.

The feud between the two began when Musk publicly criticised the bill, calling it “an abomination.” Trump had previously touted the bill as “big, beautiful.”

The tension escalated after Musk deleted posts alleging Trump’s involvement in unreleased government files related to Jeffrey Epstein, with Trump dismissing the claims as “old news.”

Trump also stated he has “no desire to mend” his relationship with Musk, calling him “disrespectful.”

The feud has taken a significant turn, with Trump threatening to terminate Musk’s government subsidies and contracts, worth billions of dollars.

Musk responded by announcing plans to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, a crucial component of NASA’s space program. This move could disrupt ISS missions and undermine US competitiveness in space exploration.

Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, have received approximately $38 billion in government support.

Terminating these contracts would have far-reaching implications for the aerospace industry and national space capabilities. The situation remains volatile, with both sides dug in and unwilling to back down.