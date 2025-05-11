Trump wants Zelenskyy to hold direct talks with Putin in Istanbul

The United States President, Donald Trump, has given his nod for Ukraine’s leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Istanbul for negotiations to end the war.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Putin does not want to have a ceasefire but rather an end to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

He said, “President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY.

Trump expressed concern over the possibility of Ukraine making a deal with Russia’s Putin through direct talks, noting that Russia is busy celebrating the victory of World War II, which, according to him, could not have been possible without the United States.

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly! I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won [not even close!] without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!” added Trump.

Tribune Online reports that European leaders, alongside President Zelenskyy, had earlier demanded a 30-day ceasefire from Russia starting May 12, before agreeing on any talks with Putin.

Reacting to the demand, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Putin is doing all he can to bring about a “peaceful solution” to the conflict, but will have to press on with war if there are no diplomatic options.

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reports that Peskov accused Ukraine of trying to avoid peace talks, which he said would have to cover many “small details” that are “vital” for the two states’ futures.

According to the spokesman, Moscow is opposed to potential European “peacekeepers” stationed in Ukraine, an idea floated by Kyiv’s Western allies.

Continuing, Peskov described a proposal by Putin for direct talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy as “very serious” aimed at eliminating “the root causes of the conflict,” adding that the proposal “confirms a real intention for find a peaceful solution.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE