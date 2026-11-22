US President Donald Trump has said he wants a permanent agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, stressing that his focus is on securing a lasting deal rather than regime change.

Trump’s position was reported by Al Jazeera on Saturday, November 21, amid continuing tensions surrounding Washington and Tehran.

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The US president said he was seeking a permanent agreement aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, signalling that a lasting nuclear arrangement remains central to his approach to the country.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump’s remarks also indicated that his focus was on securing an agreement rather than pursuing regime change in Iran.

The comments come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with disagreements over nuclear ambitions and regional security continuing to shape relations between both countries.

A potential agreement would seek to address Washington’s concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, although the details of any proposed deal and the prospects for negotiations remain unclear.

(Al Jazeera.)