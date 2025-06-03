Trump vows ‘large scale fines’ on California after trans-athlete wins competition

US President, Donald Trump is threatening to impose “large scale fines” on California after a transgender teen won a girls’ track and field final in the state.

“A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so,” Trump wrote Tuesday morning on his conservative social media platform.

“As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!!!”

The warning follows a phone call Trump reportedly made to California Governor Gavin Newsom last week. During the call, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding if the state did not comply with an executive order he signed on his first day back in office.

Trump spoke about the issue again during a visit to U.S. Steel Corporation’s Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on May 30.

