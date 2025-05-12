Trump to visit UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia to strengthen regional alliances

Three energy-rich Gulf Arab nations are racing to turn their influence over Donald Trump into tangible gains, as the president is set to visit next week.

They have built personal ties with Trump and pledged trillions in US investments, positioning themselves as key intermediaries in conflicts he wants to resolve — from Gaza to Ukraine and Iran.

Now, they’re being rewarded with the honor of hosting Trump’s first state visit of his second term. He’s scheduled to land in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, followed by stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, continuing through May 16.

Given Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy, the three nations have much to offer.

“In Trump’s book, the Gulf states tick all the right boxes,” said Hasan Alhasan, senior fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Bahrain. They “pledge to invest trillions in the US economy and spend colossal amounts on US weapons systems.”

Behind their strategy is a clear goal — to secure and formalize their positions as the US’s indispensable partners for security and the economy, and extract as many benefits as possible.

US-Gulf relations have improved significantly since Trump returned to office. Frustrated by what they saw as neglect under the Biden administration, Saudi Arabia and the UAE began to broaden their military and economic ties beyond Washington.

With Trump back, they see what one Gulf official called a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to achieve their national objectives.

From their perspective, now is the time to cement ties with Washington — and even “secure greater privileges in their relationship with the world’s most powerful nation,” said Ebtesam AlKetbi, president of the Emirates Policy Center in Abu Dhabi.

Each country has its own priorities. Here’s what they’re hoping to get — and how they’re working to achieve it.

“Security, security and security” is what Gulf states want most from Trump’s visit, said Ali Shihabi, an author and commentator on Saudi politics and economics.

“Gulf States are looking for reassurance of the US security commitment to the Gulf’s stability,” he told CNN.

“Trump has many priorities and has been known to lose interest quickly… and they want to keep him engaged.”

Last year, the US and Saudi Arabia came close to a major defense and trade deal. But the agreement stalled after Saudi Arabia demanded that Israel commit to a path toward Palestinian statehood.

Still, Firas Maksad of Eurasia Group told CNN’s Becky Anderson that Trump is likely to move ahead with significant deals — regardless of Israeli normalization. Maksad said that prospect is “dead.”

Riyadh is also seeking US cooperation to develop a civil nuclear program. However, its insistence on enriching uranium domestically has raised concerns in the US and Israel about nuclear weapons proliferation.

Backing a Saudi nuclear program could result in lucrative contracts for American firms.

In March, Trump said he would visit Saudi Arabia if it invested $1 trillion in the US

“They’ve agreed to do that, so I’m going to be going there,” he said.

Saudi Arabia didn’t confirm that figure but did announce plans in January to boost trade and investment with the US by $600 billion over four years — with potential for more.

Still, Riyadh must sell oil to fund its economic transformation.

Trump wants lower oil prices — a stance that could undermine Saudi efforts to diversify.

The UAE views investment as a way to deepen ties with the U.S. and secure returns. It has pledged trillions in investments and positioned itself as “the capital of capital.”

“Expanding trade and investment is a way to reinforce this strategic partnership,” said AlKetbi. “The U.S. remains a critical security guarantor… while also offering a dynamic economy full of opportunities.”

In March, the UAE unveiled a $1.4 trillion, 10-year investment plan focused on AI, semiconductors, manufacturing, and energy. Its current US investments already total $1 trillion, according to its embassy in Washington.

“The UAE sees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a significant contributor in AI and advanced technology,” said Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president. “The commitment to invest $1.4 trillion… aligns with the UAE’s goal to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons.”

However, the UAE’s ambitions depend heavily on access to US microchips.

Before leaving office, President Biden tightened restrictions on AI exports to prevent advanced technology from reaching US adversaries like China. The UAE was among those facing limits.

On Thursday, the US announced that Trump will rescind those curbs.

Qatar has the most formalized US security ties among Gulf states. It hosts the largest US military base in the region — a facility the State Department describes as “indispensable.”

In 2023, the US quietly extended its military presence at the base for another 10 years. Washington also updated its 1992 defense agreement with Qatar to further strengthen the partnership.

The Biden administration even designated Qatar a Major Non-NATO Ally — a title given to strategic partners with close military relationships with the U.S.

Qatar has played a critical mediation role in conflicts including Gaza and Afghanistan. Experts say this is part of Doha’s effort to remain central to Washington’s agenda.

“The Gulf states view conflict mediation as a source of influence and prestige,” said Alhasan. “They have managed to use their role as mediators to position themselves as indispensable partners for Trump’s political agenda.”

Qatar also has close ties with Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Doha is hoping Trump will lift sanctions on Syria under the Caesar Act, a Qatari official told CNN.

However, Qatar won’t provide financial support to Syria without Washington’s approval.

Experts say all three countries are preparing for big announcements that could benefit both sides.

“He’s coming here because he believes it is in the interest of the US economy — perhaps his interest and those around him — to have those deals here with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. So expect big announcements”, said Maksad.

