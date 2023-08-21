Donald Trump has confirmed that he will not take part in Republican presidential debates with his rivals in the race for the White House.

The ex-president, 77, said one latest poll showed he had “legendary” numbers ahead of other hopefuls to be the party’s nominee for the 2024 election.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump, wrote in a post on social media.

The first Republican presidential primary debate will be on 23 August.

The second debate can possibly follow the next day. At least two more debates are expected in the ensuing months.

Voting in the Republican primary election begins in the state of Iowa on 15 January 2024, but more debates are likely to be held to help winnow the field.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump wrote: “New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by “legendary” numbers.”

He added that several other contenders – including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – were lagging far behind. The US broadcaster’s poll showed Trump leading the field at 62%, far ahead of his nearest challenger Mr DeSantis, who sat at 16%.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more.

“I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Recent polls have consistently shown that Trump, who faces a number of criminal charges, is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.





In recent months, Trump had repeatedly suggested that he would not join the Republican debates.

He had highlighted polls that showed him to be ahead of the competition by “seemingly insurmountable numbers” and had expressed concern that the moderators and locations suggested for the debates would be “hostile” to him.

Donald Trump, America’s 45th president in 2017-21, has been criminally indicted four times and will have a series of trials to attend in 2024 as he runs again for the White House.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE