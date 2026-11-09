Trump to meet Qatar’s PM as efforts to end Iran war face hurdles

United States President Donald Trump is expected to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, as diplomatic efforts to end the war involving Iran continue.

The meeting is taking place in Washington amid uncertainty over the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the conflict, which began in February following military action involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister, has played a central role in regional diplomatic efforts. He visited Tehran last week before travelling to Washington for discussions with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The meeting comes as the United States and Iran continue to disagree over the conditions required for a ceasefire.

Iran has proposed ending the conflict through an arrangement that would involve the United States lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, easing some sanctions and stopping its bombing campaign.

In return, Tehran would stop its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with negotiations on its nuclear programme and other sanctions to follow.

However, Washington has rejected the proposal, describing some of Iran’s conditions as unacceptable.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that he did not believe a diplomatic breakthrough was imminent.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei defended Tehran’s proposal on Monday, describing it as the most reasonable offer currently available.

Meanwhile, military tensions have continued despite the diplomatic contacts.

Iranian state media reported that the United States struck Iran’s Qeshm Island overnight, while attacks involving vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have added to concerns about maritime security.

The conflict has also affected regional shipping and energy markets, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a major concern because of its importance to international oil transportation.

The meeting comes amid growing political pressure on the Trump administration following the Republican Party’s poor performance in last week’s midterm elections.

Some Republican officials, including Vance, have linked the party’s electoral difficulties to public dissatisfaction with the war.

Despite the pressure, officials have cautioned against expecting an immediate agreement.

Qatar’s involvement is significant because of its diplomatic relationships across the region and its previous role in facilitating negotiations between parties involved in international conflicts.

(Reuters)