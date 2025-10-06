Trump to mark 80th birthday with UFC cage fight

United States President, Donald Trump, has announced plans to celebrate his 80th birthday next year with a martial arts cage fight on the White House lawn — an unprecedented event set to blend politics, spectacle, and sport.

Speaking on Sunday during a campaign-style stop in the state of Virginia, Trump said the celebration would feature the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and take place on June 14, his official birthday.

According to the president, the event will bring together some of the world’s top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters for what he described as a “once-in-a-lifetime show of strength and American spirit.”

The UFC, founded in 1993, is the world’s premier MMA organisation, renowned for its high-intensity bouts that combine techniques from boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and kickboxing.

Unlike professional wrestling, UFC fights are unscripted and often brutal, with competitors sometimes suffering knockouts or visible injuries during matches.

Trump’s close ally and UFC President, Dana White, has confirmed that preparations are already underway. White, a long-time Trump loyalist who campaigned for him during past elections, said the UFC is fully committed to staging the event and ensuring it meets all safety and restoration requirements.

“President Trump has always been a great friend of the UFC and a huge supporter of our athletes,” White reportedly said in a statement. “This event will be historic — not just for the sport, but for the country.”

In September, the White House released artistic mock-ups depicting the South Lawn transformed into a UFC-style octagon, complete with spectator stands, bright floodlights, and a towering arch framing the ring.

According to the plans, the UFC will cover restoration costs estimated at $700,000 to return the grounds to their original condition after the event.

Trump had first hinted at the idea in June, when he tied it to the upcoming 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in July 2026, describing it as a “celebration of American toughness and resilience.”

However, during his remarks to troops at the Norfolk Naval Base, he confirmed that his birthday had now been chosen as the official date for the spectacle, without giving further reasons for the change.

Trump has long been an admirer of the UFC and has frequently appeared ringside at major fights. His friendship with White dates back decades, to when Trump hosted early UFC events at his casinos in Atlantic City, giving the then-fledgling organisation a platform during its formative years.

