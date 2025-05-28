Trump to Canada: Give up your sovereignty, enjoy ‘Golden Dome’ protection

US President, Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Canada to pay $61 billion to join his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system—or become the 51st US state and get it for free.

In a TruthSocial post, Trump said Canada “very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System. They are considering the offer!” and promised it would cost “ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State.”

The comments came just hours after King Charles III addressed Canada’s parliament. In a rare speech, he emphasized Canada’s sovereignty during what he called “dangerous and uncertain” times.

Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney responded by saying he hopes Canada will join ReArm Europe by July 1 to reduce its defense dependence on the US

Canada hasn’t officially replied to Trump’s latest remarks. However, Carney previously confirmed that “high-level” talks about the Golden Dome have taken place between Canadian and US officials.

The Golden Dome is modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome, a missile defense system funded in part by the US at about $500 million annually.

Trump claims his version will cost $175 billion and be completed by the end of his term in 2029.

Experts are skeptical. Israel is roughly the size of New Jersey, while Trump’s plan aims to defend the entire US—and possibly Canada.

The Iron Dome targets short-range missiles. But the US faces greater threats from long-range ballistic and hypersonic missiles, which the system was not designed to handle.

Trump is seeking $25 billion in initial funding through what he calls the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

The legislation, which narrowly passed the Republican-led House, would boost defense and border spending but slash social programs like Medicaid and food aid.

China, North Korea, and Russia quickly condemned the Golden Dome as a trigger for a new arms race in space.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it “heightens the risk of space becoming a battlefield.”

North Korea accused the US of being “hell-bent” on militarizing outer space.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned the system could enable preemptive strikes and would turn space into an “arena of armed confrontation.”

Trump’s offer—missile protection in exchange for sovereignty—has reignited debate over Canada’s independence and defense strategy.

With King Charles voicing support for Canadian sovereignty and Carney looking to Europe, Ottawa now faces a critical decision.

Will Canada align more closely with the US, shift toward Europe, or chart its own path? The answer may reshape the future of North American defense and diplomacy.



