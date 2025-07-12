Trump threatens to revoke citizenship from longtime critic, Rosie O’Donnell

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, said he is thinking about revoking the citizenship of actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, his frequent critic.

However, there’s no clear legal way for him to do that.

The statement is part of Trump’s broader actions around citizenship. He has pushed for mass deportations and floated ending birthright citizenship for some children of immigrants. But his latest comments about O’Donnell, who was born in New York, mark a new type of threat.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, O’Donnell currently lives in Ireland, where she moved to following Trump’s second coming to the White House.

The White House has not said whether Trump was serious about the threat or how he would follow through on it, especially since there is no established legal way to strip a natural-born citizen of their citizenship.

Trump has taken steps during his time in office to limit how people become citizens and has also looked into ways to revoke citizenship in some cases.

He’s also questioned the status of other public figures, such as New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who became a U.S. citizen through naturalization.

Following the threat from the US President, O’Donnell responded to Trump’s post, accusing him of trying to silence people who oppose him.

“the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself – this is why i moved to ireland,” O’Donnell said on Instagram, calling Trump “a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity.”

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell goes back to 2006, when she criticized him during an episode of The View. Trump responded by calling her “a woman out of control.”

Their clashes continued when Trump entered politics. During a 2015 Republican debate, moderator Megyn Kelly asked him about calling women names like “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.” Trump replied: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

During Trump’s presidency, O’Donnell said she worried about making it through his term. After he was elected again last year, she moved abroad.

She and her 12-year-old child relocated to Ireland in January. In a TikTok video posted in March, she said, “When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” and added she was working on getting Irish citizenship through her grandparents.

Even after moving, O’Donnell has stayed active in U.S. political conversations. Last week, she blamed Trump for recent flash floods in Texas.

“When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis,” she said on TikTok.

