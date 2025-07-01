Latest NewsWorld News

Trump threatens to deport Elon Musk amid feud

Israel Arogbonlo
Spending bill: Without subsidies, Elon Musk would flee to South Africa — Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he’ll consider deporting billionaire Elon Musk amid their ongoing feud over Trump’s tax and spending legislation.

Trump attributed Musk’s opposition to the bill to the elimination of subsidies for electric vehicles, which benefits Musk’s company, Tesla.

Trump told reporters at the White House, “I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look.”

He also warned that Musk “could lose a lot more” than the electric vehicle mandate and suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) might investigate Musk’s companies’ federal subsidies.

Musk responded on social media, saying, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.”

The feud between Trump and Musk has intensified over the Republican tax bill, with Musk calling it an “insane spending bill” and Trump accusing Musk of prioritising government subsidies.

