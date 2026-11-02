Trump threatens fresh strikes on Iran, says US may have to ‘give them the hammer’

US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to launch military strikes against Iran, warning that Washington may eventually have to “give them the hammer” despite efforts to avoid further casualties.

Trump made the remarks on Sunday, November 1, during a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, ahead of Tuesday’s US midterm elections.

According to AFP, in a report published by Arab News on Monday, Trump said he had held back from further attacks because he wanted to save lives.

“The only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can,” he told supporters.

“But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer,” he added.

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In response, Iranian Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia warned that any renewed war with the United States could last longer than the previous conflict.

“A potential future war could last longer than previous conflicts, and the American president would not be in a position to dictate the timing or the conditions of its conclusion,” he said, according to AFP, in a report published by Dawn.

The renewed threats come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent another escalation between Washington and Tehran.