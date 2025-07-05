Trump signs tax, spending bill into law

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a sweeping tax and spending bill into law on Friday, just one day after it narrowly passed through Congress.

The White House signing marked a major step forward for key parts of Trump’s agenda, including tax cuts, increased defense spending, and tougher immigration policies. As he signed what was called the “Big, beautiful Bill,” the atmosphere was festive, with Independence Day celebrations and a military picnic taking place nearby.

Tribune Online reports that Trump had earlier expressed his intention to honour the aircrews involved in flying bomber jets into Iran to target three nuclear sites.

BBC reports that following the bill’s passage, Trump now faces the challenge of winning over sceptical Americans, as polls show that many disapprove of parts of the legislation. Still, at the signing event, Trump told supporters the new law would drive economic growth:

“The largest spending cut, and yet, you won’t even notice it,” he said of the bill. “The people are happy.”

The 870-page bill, according to BBC, includes:

An extension of the 2017 tax cuts passed during Trump’s first term



Major reductions to Medicaid, the public health program for low-income and disabled Americans



New tax exemptions for tipped wages, overtime, and Social Security



A $150 billion boost in defense funding



Cuts to clean energy tax credits introduced during the Biden administration



$100 billion in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)



Just before the signing, a military flyover took place featuring two B-2 bombers—the same model used in the Iran operation—accompanied by F-35 and F-22 fighter jets.

Speaking from the White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn, Trump thanked Republican lawmakers who supported the bill. He highlighted the tax cuts and downplayed the effect on social programs like food aid and Medicaid. He also praised the increased funding for border security and immigration enforcement, as well as new tax relief measures:

Trump also emphasised the bill’s elimination of taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security for seniors, saying it delivers on those promises.

The celebration followed a tense period of negotiations, with Trump personally lobbying hesitant Republicans in Congress to secure final support.

