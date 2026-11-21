US President Donald Trump has suggested that the reported breach of a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) crime database could have a positive outcome, despite expressing concern over the incident.

Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Saturday that a system containing information used by law enforcement agencies at different levels to share criminal justice records had been breached.

The hackers reportedly accessed the National Criminal Information Center (NCIC), a database containing FBI fingerprint records, information on wanted persons, violent felons, missing persons and other related records.

Two people familiar with the matter told MS NOW that the database was accessed by hackers. Although its use is restricted to law enforcement agencies, it is not classified. It remains unclear what information was extracted.

CNBC reported that CNN first disclosed the suspected breach, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump said the incident was concerning but suggested that investigators could uncover information they might not otherwise have obtained.

“Well, we just heard about it, and I would say it’s not good. I don’t like that. But maybe we learn things that we would have never learned, otherwise,” Trump said.

“Maybe we’ll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place,” he added. “I always like to put things on a positive spin.”

The incident is the second reported intrusion involving an FBI system in recent months.

In September, a hacking group known as ShinyHunters breached an FBI recruitment website, compromising data relating to current and former agency employees. The incident also disrupted part of the agency’s operations until the issue was resolved.

Trump suggested that the latest breach could also provide information on other matters, including allegations surrounding Russia’s involvement in US politics.

“I wonder who’s doing it, because wouldn’t it be great to learn about Russia, Russia, Russia?” he said.

“People should hear about it, because it actually put our country in danger, and so maybe we’ll learn things that we wouldn’t have learned otherwise.”

(CNBC)