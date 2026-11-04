Trump reacts to midterm results, says Democrats’ win not ‘hit on me’

United States (US) President Donald Trump has congratulated Democrats on their midterm election victories, saying he accepts the outcome but does not see the results as a rejection of his leadership.

Trump made the remarks during a telephone interview with Fox News as Democrats recorded major gains in the midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of the US Congress.

“Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it. But I don’t view it as a hit on me. I think we’ve done … We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency,” he said.

The president also indicated a willingness to work with Democrats following the election, despite the setback suffered by his Republican Party.

Trump has, however, maintained that his administration’s record remains strong, even as the midterm results are expected to reshape the political landscape in Washington.

Tribune Online reports that Trump’s party suffered a defeat in the midterm elections, which, according to the NBC News, saw the Democrats recording gains driven largely by voter concerns over the cost of living, inflation, the Iran war and allegations of government corruption, according to early election reports.