Trump puts his Tesla car up for sale as feud with Elon Musk escalates

A bright red Tesla Model S is now for sale at the White House — the most visible symbol yet of the fractured relationship between President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

According to a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to comment publicly, Trump made the decision to sell the vehicle less than 24 hours after a public clash with Musk.

The car, acquired by the president in March and regularly seen parked on West Executive Avenue, appears to be among the first material casualties of their soured alliance.

For years, Trump criticized electric vehicles, often claiming they were too expensive and lacked sufficient range.

In 2023, he declared online that the cars should “ROT IN HELL.”

That stance shifted after Trump and Musk forged an unlikely partnership. Musk contributed around $275 million to Trump’s 2024 re-election effort and was tapped to lead a major initiative to downsize the federal workforce.

In March, with Tesla under fire over Musk’s new political role, the two held an event at the White House showcasing Tesla models.

Musk touted the Cybertruck as “bulletproof.” Trump, pointing to a red Model S, said: “That kind.” He got it.

Trump later remarked that the Secret Service would not allow him to drive it and that the car would remain at the White House for staff use.

He stated he would pay by check — around $80,000 — and declined any discounts. A White House spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was purchased “at a market rate.”

While executive branch employees are generally barred from endorsing commercial products, those rules do not apply to the president.

Trump maintained that his gesture was merely to support Musk.

On March 11, several Tesla vehicles were delivered to the South Grounds of the White House, shortly after Musk signaled his intent to donate $100 million to Trump-aligned political groups.

