Trump, Putin to be absent from Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks in Istanbul

US President, Donald Trump and Russian President, Vladimir Putin will not attend the much-anticipated Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks in Turkey, casting doubt over the summit’s potential impact.

The Kremlin released its official delegation list on Wednesday.

It names aides like Vladimir Medinsky and deputy ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Alexander Fomin—but omits Putin.

The move is seen as a pointed snub to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had publicly challenged Putin to show up and negotiate directly.

Trump, who previously hinted at a possible appearance, will also not attend. Instead, his allies—real estate executive Steve Witkoff and retired General Keith Kellogg—will represent his camp in an unofficial capacity.

On his way to Ankara, Zelenskyy told reporters that Russia’s delegation lacked seriousness. “They’re sending messengers, not decision-makers,” he said, accusing Putin of “playing games” while continuing to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The summit, expected to draw high-level figures from several countries, was billed as a last-ditch push for a 30-day ceasefire.

But with both Trump and Putin out, momentum appears to be fading.

Western diplomats fear the talks may end up as a political show rather than a breakthrough. Some analysts believe Moscow is using the summit as a delay tactic, hoping to buy time on the battlefield or extract favorable terms.

Putin’s last-minute change of mind remains a possibility, but for now, his absence—and Trump’s—lowers expectations for any real progress in Turkey.

