Trump proposes splitting Donbas to end Russia-Ukraine war

United States President, Donald Trump, has suggested that dividing Ukraine’s Donbas region could be a way to end the Russia-Ukraine war, indicating territory could remain under Russian control.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he said: “Let it be cut the way it is. It’s cut up right now,” adding that both sides could “leave it the way it is right now” and negotiate later.

His comments followed a tense meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

This marks a shift from his position in September, when he said Ukraine could reclaim all occupied land and even “go further” into Russian territory, calling Russia a “paper tiger.”

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Washington hoping to build on Trump’s frustration with the Russian president Vladimir Putin after talks in Alaska produced no progress.

However, he left without securing long-range Tomahawk missiles, which Ukraine has been seeking to strike targets deeper inside Russia.

Trump appeared more open to negotiations after a long phone call with Putin on Thursday, during which they agreed to meet soon in Budapest.

After meeting Zelenskyy, Trump posted on social media, calling the talks “very interesting, and cordial,” but adding that he had urged both leaders to “stop the killing, and make a DEAL.”

Sources briefed on the meeting told Reuters that Trump privately pressured Zelenskyy to concede territory to Russia.

They described the discussion as tense, with the Ukrainian delegation leaving dissatisfied. According to the Washington Post, Putin proposed a territorial swap, offering withdrawals from parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson if Ukraine ceded Donetsk and Luhansk.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff was reportedly among those strongly pushing for a territorial compromise.

In a Fox News interview, Trump said Putin would not accept a deal “without taking something,” stating: “They fought and he has a lot of property. He’s won certain property.” He also remarked, “We’re the only nation that goes in, wins a war and then leaves.”

Although the interview aired on Sunday, it was recorded before Trump spoke with Putin and met Zelenskyy. On Sunday evening, Trump reaffirmed his belief that fighting should stop “at the lines where they are.” He added: “The rest is very tough to negotiate if you’re going to say, ‘You take this, we take that.’ You know, there are so many different permutations.”

When asked if he told Zelenskyy to surrender all of Donbas, Trump said he had not.

Zelenskyy has called for stronger support from European and American allies, urging another meeting of the “coalition of the willing.” He said: “Ukraine will never grant terrorists any bounty for their crimes, and we count on our partners to uphold this very position.”

(The GuardianUK)

