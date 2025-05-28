Trump plans pardon for reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley

US President, Donald Trump says he plans to pardon Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently in prison for financial crimes.

The couple was convicted in 2022 of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million through fake loans and committing tax evasion. Todd is serving 12 years, and Julie is serving 7.

Trump made the announcement in a phone call with their daughter, Savannah Chrisley.

The call, shared on social media, featured Trump saying, “Your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow.”

The video was posted on the X platform by a White House aide with the caption: “Trump Knows Best,” referencing the family’s reality show.

Savannah Chrisley has become an advocate for criminal justice reform since her parents’ sentencing.

She discussed their case and her activism on My View with Lara Trump.

Trump’s promise has sparked public debate, with supporters praising the move and critics calling it unfair.

It marks yet another headline-making clemency effort by the president.

(Fox News)