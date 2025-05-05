Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz prison

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had directed federal officials to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz prison, the infamous federal facility located on a small island in California that closed six decades ago.

“REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!” the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent offenders,” he stated.

Alcatraz closed in 1963 due to high operational costs after just 29 years in service, according to the US Bureau of Prisons. It currently serves as a tourist attraction. Located two kilometres (1.25 miles) off the coast of San Francisco, the prison had a capacity of just 336 inmates and housed several notorious criminals, including Prohibition-era mob boss Al Capone. It was also the site of many dramatic escape attempts.

Trump has made a crackdown on crime — particularly offences committed by migrants — a central theme of his second-term agenda.

“When we were a more serious nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

“No longer will we tolerate these serial offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets,” he added.

Alcatraz entered American cultural lore following the 1962 escape of three inmates, most famously Frank Morris — an incident that inspired the film Escape from Alcatraz, starring Clint Eastwood. The prison was closed soon after, on 21 March 1963, due to costs that were three times higher than those of any other federal facility, mainly due to its remote location.

Major expenses included transporting food, supplies, fuel, and even drinking water to the island every week. Additionally, the Bureau of Prisons estimated that a further $3 million to $5 million was needed for maintenance and restoration work.

In 1973, Alcatraz reopened to the public as a tourist site and now attracts over one million visitors each year.

“It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction,” said former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who represents San Francisco. “The President’s proposal is not a serious one,” she commented on social media platform X.

Trump has pledged to clamp down on crime, particularly offences by migrants, and has invoked the 1798 Enemies Act — historically used only during wartime — to deport individuals his administration classifies as criminals and gang members.

His administration has reportedly paid El Salvador millions of dollars to incarcerate migrants deported from the US, and Trump has repeatedly said he would consider sending US citizens convicted of violent crimes to the Central American nation.

Last week, UN experts stated that the United States appears to be intentionally denying due process rights to more than 250 Venezuelan and Salvadoran nationals who have been deported.

AFP

