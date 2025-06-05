Trump orders probe into ‘conspiracy’ to hide Biden’s health decline

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into allegations that aided former President Joe Biden concealed his declining cognitive health during his presidency.

According to a presidential memorandum, Biden’s aides allegedly used an autopen to sign documents, hiding the fact that Biden wasn’t making decisions himself.

“This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history,” the memorandum reads.

Trump claims that the American public was “purposefully shielded” from discovering who wielded executive power while Biden’s signature was used on thousands of documents for policy shifts.

Biden vehemently denied the allegations, stating, “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

He described the probe as “nothing more than a distraction” by Trump and Congressional Republicans pushing for disastrous legislation.

The investigation will examine whether individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercised presidential authority. It will also look into the use of an autopen for executive actions and who directed its use.

Concerns about Biden’s cognitive abilities grew after his debate performance against Trump, where he stumbled over words and lost his train of thought.

This ultimately led to his withdrawal from the presidential race, endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The Democratic Party is now grappling with internal disputes over whether Biden should have stepped down earlier to allow for a more popular candidate.

