Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize over Iran-Israel ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in a ceasefire that ended the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.

The nomination was submitted by Republican Congressman, Buddy Carter, who praised Trump’s intervention as an “extraordinary and historic role” in bringing both nations to the negotiating table.

In a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Carter wrote:

“President Trump’s influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible.”

The Georgia lawmaker added: “Such a breakthrough demands both courage and clarity. President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope.”

The ceasefire, which Trump announced on Monday, came just two days after he authorized U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, insisting that Iran is a threat to the entire if it has the opportunity to possess nuclear weapons.

Trump proposed ceasefire and called it the end of the “12-Day War,” describing it as a key moment in preventing a wider regional war.

However, the nomination drew mixed reactions on the global stage.

Senior Ukrainian lawmaker, Oleksandr Merezhko, who had earlier backed Trump’s bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, has now withdrawn his support. Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said he lost confidence in Trump’s commitment to ending the war in Ukraine.

“I have lost any sort of faith and belief in Trump and his ability to secure a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv,” Merezhko told Newsweek, accusing Trump of reneging on his campaign promise to end the war in 24 hours.

“Trump is evading, he is dodging, the need to impose sanctions on Russia,” he said.

Although Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed peace deal in March, Russia has yet to respond. In May, Trump warned, “If Putin is stalling, we’ll respond a little bit differently,” but no concrete actions followed. Merezhko also criticized Trump’s muted response to recent Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, claiming he chose “the path of appeasement.”

Trump, for his part, has long expressed frustration over being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize. Writing on Truth Social, he said: “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do,” referencing his past diplomatic efforts including the 2020 Abraham Accords and mediation attempts between India and Pakistan, and Serbia and Kosovo.

“I should have gotten it four or five times… They won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals,” he told reporters later.

Three U.S. presidents have received the Nobel Peace Prize to date: Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1919, and Barack Obama in 2009.

Trump’s nomination also followed an endorsement from the Pakistani government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar praised Trump’s role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan and formally nominated him for the 2026 prize.

That support, however, was short-lived. A day after the Pakistani endorsement, Trump ordered the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the action as “deeply disturbing.”

