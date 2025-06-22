Trump, Netanyahu congratulate each other after bombing Iran nuclear facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump have congratulated each other after airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with Netanyahu describing the operation as a historic moment for the Middle East.

“Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said in a video message released shortly after Trump confirmed the attack.

He praised the US for being “truly unsurpassed” and said the strikes marked a “pivot of history” that would “help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace.”

“President Trump and I often say, peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace,” Netanyahu added.

In a separate statement, he confirmed that the attacks were carried out in coordination with Israel and claimed the long-standing goal of dismantling Iran’s nuclear program had now been achieved.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump announced on his social media platform that US warplanes had struck Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, congratulating the Israeli PM Netanyahu over the success of the operation.



“We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel,” Trump said.

Trump’s move came after days of deliberation and signalled direct US involvement in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Israel began its bombing campaign on June 13, warning that Tehran was close to developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies the accusation.

Trump thanked Netanyahu for Israel’s cooperation and vowed that the US would continue to act to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

World leaders reacted quickly. While Israel welcomed the strikes, the United Nations issued a strong call for de-escalation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today.

“This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

“I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law.

“At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos.

“There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”

As tensions surge, the international community watches anxiously, fearing the deepening crisis could lead to a broader conflict.

(The Jakarta Post)

