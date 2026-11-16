US President Donald Trump has made his first public appearance since a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop disrupted thousands of flights across the United States on Friday.

Trump addressed reporters outside the White House on Monday, November 16, as he prepared to depart aboard Marine One, blaming outdated aviation infrastructure and the previous administration for the disruption.

The US president said the country’s air traffic control system was operating with ageing equipment, some of which he claimed was more than 50 years old.

“We have old equipment and broken equipment. We’ve been telling that to Congress,” Trump said, adding that the Biden administration had worsened the situation through its handling of the system’s modernisation.

He described Friday’s disruption as the result of outdated technology and called on Congress to provide funding to replace the existing infrastructure.

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Trump also defended his absence from public briefings during the initial hours of the incident, saying he had remained at the White House and held meetings with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other officials.

“I didn’t think there was any reason for me to do it. I thought they did a very good job, but I was in the Oval Office,” he told reporters.

The nationwide ground stop was imposed on Friday following communication problems affecting the country’s air traffic control system. It was lifted after approximately four hours, but the disruption continued through the weekend, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and triggering widespread cancellations.

The Trump administration attributed the incident to problems associated with replacing ageing copper communication cables with fibre-optic lines, which reportedly destabilised the system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that disruptions could continue as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews displaced by the incident.

Trump’s appearance came amid questions over his administration’s handling of the aviation crisis and the condition of the country’s air traffic control infrastructure.