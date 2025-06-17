Trump made ceasefire offer between Israel, Iran — Macron

French President, Emmanuel Macron says US President, Donald Trump has proposed a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

“There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions,” Macron told reporters on Monday at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

Speaking in French, Macron welcomed the development, saying, “If the United States of America can achieve a ceasefire, it is a very good thing and France will support it and we wish for it.”

He stressed the urgent need to end attacks from both sides.

“It is absolutely essential that all strikes from both sides against energy, administrative, and cultural infrastructures, and even more so against the civilian population, cease,” he said.

“Nothing justifies this,” he concluded.

