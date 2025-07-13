Trump defends Pam Bondi amid Epstein files backlash

US President, Donald Trump has defended Attorney General, Pam Bondi following criticism from his supporters over the Justice Department’s handling of the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and its recently released findings.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday to defend Pam Bondi, who has come under fire from prominent conservatives over the DOJ’s conclusions.

In a lengthy post, Trump dismissed renewed interest in the Epstein case, stating that “nobody cares about” it anymore and urging supporters to focus on unity under the “MAGA” movement.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals’? They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!. We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening,” Trump wrote.

The controversy stems from a memo released Monday by the FBI and the Justice Department, which said there was no credible evidence supporting popular conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death or the existence of a so-called “client list” implicating high-profile individuals.

Bondi had previously suggested that explosive details, including names of alleged associates and flight logs, would be revealed. But the new memo stated that, after reviewing over 300 gigabytes of data, no incriminating evidence or blackmail material was found.

This has drawn backlash from figures like Elon Musk and Laura Loomer, who questioned Bondi’s earlier promises and accused the DOJ of protecting elites.

Bondi has also reportedly clashed with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino over the matter, with sources suggesting he may be considering resignation.

Bongino, along with FBI Director Kash Patel, had previously made public claims about a potential Epstein “client list” and implied that key information was being withheld from the public. Their critics now argue that the DOJ’s findings contradict those claims and undermine earlier statements.

The memo reiterated that Epstein died by suicide in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York, a conclusion consistent with prior FBI investigations. It stated there was no evidence of foul play or murder.

Public scepticism around Epstein’s death has remained high for years, fueled by the high-profile nature of his alleged crimes and his connections to elite individuals in politics, business, and entertainment.

Earlier this year, public expectations for key revelations soared when Bondi told Fox News that a “client list” was on her desk awaiting review. Her comment sparked excitement and speculation across conservative circles.

However, during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Bondi clarified her statement, saying she had been referring to the entire Epstein file, along with other sensitive documents such as those related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

“That’s what I meant by that,” she told reporters. Despite the clarification, critics remain divided, with some questioning the transparency and others urging patience as investigations continue.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

