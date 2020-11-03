Trump celebrates procession in Nigeria for his re-election

President Donald Trump on election day has celebrated a video posted on social media depicting a procession in Nigeria in support of his re-election.

The procession was posted on Twitter by one Abraham Adeyemi, tweeting via @Berean16031989, on October 26.

According to Adeyemi, the procession shows a church, Living Christ Mission, in Nigeria that took to the street to do a rally, prayer walk, and campaign for Donald J. Trump. Adeyemi said the pastor of the church is a supporter of President Trump.

Trump, on Tuesday, reacted on Twitter to the video, tweeting: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”

The video had gathered 3.8 million views at the time of this report.

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

