Truck’s brake fails, kills motorcycle passenger in Anambra

At about 1235hrs, a male adult who was a passenger on a motorcycle was crushed to death in a fatal crash involving a Mark truck with registration number KSF 441 XF and a motorcycle without a registration number, near Oba police division, along Oba-Nnewi road, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash occurred as a result of brake failure leading to loss of control of the truck and crashing into the motorcycle.

ALSO READ: Plot for tenure elongation thickens at APC as state chairmen pass vote of confidence in Buni

Kamal Musa, the Ag: Sector Public Education Officer Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the accident involved a total of four (4) male adults, including the motorcycle passenger who died on the spot.

The corpse was taken to the morgue at the teaching hospital in Nnewi by FRSC rescue team from Oraifite Unit Command after doctor’s confirmation.

And that the road obstruction is being cleared to ensure a free flow of traffic.

Musa said the State Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi while sending his condolences to the deceased family strongly warns motorists to embark on regular maintenance of vehicles and ensure their vehicles meet up with the minimum safety standards before putting them on the highways to avoid road traffic crashes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for auction theory

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

Milgrom and Wilson, who are both professors at Stanford University in California, were recognized for theoretical discoveries that improved how auctions work.

I am disappointed with Akure people ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed disappointment for losing in the three Local Government Areas that formed the Akure division in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu who stated this during an interview monitored on Channel Television said he was let down by the people of Akure, despite all the developmental projects executed by his administration in the area, but said the people of the area chose to vote against him.