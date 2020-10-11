Truck crushes two varsity lecturers, five others to death in Benue

Seven people were reportedly killed in an auto crash that happened at Gbatse community along Ugbema-Adikpo road in Ushongo local government area of Benue State on Saturday.

According to eyewitness, the accident involved a trailer and Toyota Camry car while one person was said to have been injured.

It was gathered from eyewitness who simply identified himself as Adanyi that the accident happened at about 3:pm with two lecturers from a private University among the seven dead victims.

According to Adanyi the accident was caused by the driver of the trailer when in an attempt to dodge the police checkpoint ran into a waiting Toyota Camry car with registration number MKD-300-NH thereby crushing seven occupants dead.

The eyewitness said, “it took the police and other the villagers over five hours to remove the bodies of the accident victims.

“Some documents recovered from the scene of the accident identified two University of Mkar Lecturers in persons of Mr. Leva Joshua of Mass Communication and Moses Tarnongo among the victims of the accident.

The eyewitness said that the Chairman of Ushongo local government, Hon. Asawa Joseph promptly visited the scene of the accident where he ordered that bodies of the victims be deposited at Ostra Gum’s hospital in Ushongo town.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps in Benue State, Aliyu Baba confirmed the accident and said that seven people were killed in the accident with one injured.

According to the Sector Commander, the accident occurred around 5pm and added that it was caused by Baba said dangerous driving from the truck driver.

Baba said, “it is true there was accident in Ushongo on Saturday around 5pm. Seven people died in the accident and one injured.

“Bodies of the accident victims have been deposited at Ostra Gum’s hospital in Ushongo town.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE